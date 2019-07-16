More rain on the way, slightly cooler

We will once again have on and off rain all day as the remnants of Barry continue to push through the area. A few thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are possible, especially this morning and afternoon. Heavy rain will be likely with most areas receiving 2 or more inches of rain today. Rain will become more scattered this evening, so you will get breaks in the rain. However, there will still be passing downpours tonight. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the mid 70s.