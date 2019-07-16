More rain on the way, slightly cooler

We will once again have on and off rain all day as the remnants of Barry continue to push through the area. A few thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are possible, especially this morning and afternoon. Heavy rain will be likely with most areas receiving 2 or more inches of rain today. Rain will become more scattered this evening, so you will get breaks in the rain. However, there will still be passing downpours tonight. Highs will be in the lower 80s with lows in the mid 70s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 74.
REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered storms will still be possible Wednesday morning and afternoon, but not everyone will get rain. Any leftover rain will be moving east by 5 pm and clouds will gradually clear from west to east that night. We will get more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. It will be hot and humid at the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index could be back to 100 by Thursday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will include pop-up afternoon storms, but most of the area will stay dry. It will also be hot this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index over 100.
