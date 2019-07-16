Ole Miss Rebel Road rolls through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that we’re past the middle of the summer, the colleges are just about ready to move in and to take center stage. The 2019 Ole Miss Rebel Road Tour made a stop in Memphis at The Bluff on Highland.
Along for the Ride is Rebels Head Football Coach Matt Luke and Interim Athletic Director Keith Carter. Carter is running the program after former A.D. Ross Bjork left Ole Miss for a similar position at Texas A&M.
“We’re 47 days away from our first game and to get to play pretty much right here in our back yard against a good opponent in front of our fans is great,” Carter said. “Coach Luke and his staff are excited, and we’re ready for our guys to get back and start practice August 2.”
The Rebel Road Tour wraps up in the Magnolia State on Tuesday at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi.
