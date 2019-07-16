Possible tornado causes damage in Victoria, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Homes and trees were damaged Tuesday afternoon by a possible tornado near Victoria, Mississippi.
The National Weather Service has yet to confirm a tornado, but the storm had radar-indicated rotation between 12:10 and 12:20 p.m. with possibly 60 to 70 mph winds.
WMC’s Chris Luther arrived shortly after the storm and found windows blown out of homes, trees downed and cars damaged. A family says they took shelter in the bathroom until the storm passed. One woman said it sounded like a freight train.
The family’s trampoline was carried away from their yard and planted into a group of trees.
So far no injuries have been reported.
