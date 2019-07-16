Rain and storm threat lessens by tonight

Bands of heavy rain will continue off and on through early evening. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through 7 PM. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible in spots. It will be windy at times, especially in some of the bands of rain. There is a low-end threat of a brief, spin-up tornado in any of the heavier bands of rain. This is a very small threat, but we will keep an eye on the radar and let you know if something pops up. Highs will range from the mid 70s in rainy areas to low 80s in drier areas.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% of a shower. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Lows in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: A stray shower or storm will still be possible Wednesday morning, but many areas will stay dry most of the day. Clouds may give way to some late day sun. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We will get more sunshine on Thursday and Friday. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s to end the week. Lows will be in the mid 70s. The heat index will hit 100-105.
WEEKEND: More hot and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible by Sunday but most areas will stay dry. The heat index will be around 105.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
