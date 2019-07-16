Rain and storm threat lessens by tonight

Bands of heavy rain will continue off and on through early evening. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through 7 PM. An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible in spots. It will be windy at times, especially in some of the bands of rain. There is a low-end threat of a brief, spin-up tornado in any of the heavier bands of rain. This is a very small threat, but we will keep an eye on the radar and let you know if something pops up. Highs will range from the mid 70s in rainy areas to low 80s in drier areas.