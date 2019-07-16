Shelby County avoids major flooding as remnants of Barry pass through the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Emergency Management prepared for the worst when Hurricane Barry threatened the Mid-South.
Emergency managers say the worst of the storm is over and we avoided severe flooding because the Mississippi River is below flood stage.
Shelby County Emergency Management says the rain brought down a few trees but overall the impact from Barry’s remnants turned out to be nothing out of the ordinary.
We saw plenty of rain Tuesday, which caused ponding on roads. But as quickly as water filled streets, breaks in the ran allowed roads to dry up.
Despite a Flash Flood Warning, which has since expired, river gauges on the tributaries in the area remain at “action state,” meaning they are near flood stage but not quite to flood stage level.
“The Mississippi is well-below flood stage so as long as it’s able to accept the water from the tributaries, you don’t get that back water, and so as long as you’re not getting back water you’re not getting the river flooding, only the flash flooding,” said Levell Blanchard, with Shelby County Emergency Management.
The chance of rain continues through Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.