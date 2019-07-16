2 Tigers up for national awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference is having its Meda Days in Rhode Island, and the national awards are whipping out their watch lists.
Patrick Taylor, Jr, makes the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award. Since 1937, the award is given to the College Football Player of the Year.
Taylor opens his senior season as the 4th ranked rusher in Tigers History with more than 2,500 career yards on the ground.
He’s fourth in career rushing touchdowns with 31. The Humble, Texas, native ran for 1,122 yards last season with 16 TDs, including 6 games with 100 or more yards. He also added 17 catches for 197 yards and two more touchdowns.
Tigers Linebacker Bryce Huff is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award. It’s for the College Defensive Player of the Year.
Huff, a senior, had 49 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for loss last season. Huff will move to defensive end under new coordinator Adam Fuller this year.
The Tigers open the Season against Ole Miss Saturday, August 31, 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.
