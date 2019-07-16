Woman killed in hit-and-run; police trying to ID driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are trying to identify the driver in a deadly hit-and-run Monday night near Jackson Avenue and Mamie Road.
Investigators say it happened around 11 p.m. when an unknown type of pickup truck hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene.
The victim died from her injuries. She has since been identified as 38-year-old Sandi Hay.
Police are trying to identify the driver in the crash. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH and remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip at www.crimestopmem.org.
Tipsters may receive a cash reward if an arrest is made.
The investigation is ongoing.
