Woman killed in hit-and-run; police trying to ID driver
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 10:30 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are trying to identify the driver in a deadly hit-and-run Monday night near Jackson Avenue and Mamie Road.

Investigators say it happened around 11 p.m. when an unknown type of pickup truck hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene.

The victim died from her injuries. She has since been identified as 38-year-old Sandi Hay.

Police are trying to identify the driver in the crash. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH and remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

Tipsters may receive a cash reward if an arrest is made.

The investigation is ongoing.

