Breakdown: Why wind determines where tropical systems travel

High and low pressure systems within these global winds also have big impacts on where tropical systems end up. The Bermuda High that sits over the Atlantic plays a big role in direction. Other areas of high pressure can control the direction based on the strength and position. Tropical systems get carried by the trade winds to start but once it reaches the influences of high and low pressure, storms can get pushed northward along the periphery these system pressure. The Bermuda High that sits over the Atlantic Ocean will often times steer hurricanes around it, and based on location this pushes tropical systems northwestward, which would mean landfall on the east coast. Other times if the Bermuda High’s influences are penetrating far enough south, that would allow for a landfall in Florida, Caribbean or along the Gulf Coast.