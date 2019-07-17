901 FC expects to keep the goals coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC gets back in action Wednesday night against Nashville coming off its biggest scoring outburst of its inaugural United Soccer League season.
The 4-1 win over Hartford Athletic last weekend was a welcome change over the previous 4 games where the club produced only 2 goals in 3 losses and a tie. The lack of production contributed, in part, by a breakup in the roster with Midfielders Duane Muckette an Leston Paul called up the their national team Trinidad and Tobago, and Cam Lindley training with the US U-23 Squad.
Now that they’re all back, Muckette expects the scoring to continue.
“You know we were starting to get great momentum," Muckette said. "We had a big win against Hartford in the cup. And then I had to leave for the national team. But we go into the season knowing that could happen. So it’s just try to get back to where we and I left off. So, I hope to get some more goals and contribute positively to the team.”
Muckette has 2 goals and an assists in 14 matches with Memphis this season.
