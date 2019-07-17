Former Tigers Bowlan tosses first career no-hitter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What a night Monday it was for former University of Memphis Pitcher Jonathan Bowlan.
After getting picked in the Kansas City Royals in the second round, number 58 overall, Bowlan has been toiling away in Class A with the Wilmington Blue Rocks.
Bowlan rocked Carolina with the First No-Hitter of His Life. Bowlan, at 6′6″ and 262 pounds, ended the game in style with a strikeout in the 3-0 victory.
A Throwing error in the second is the only thing that kept it from being a perfect game. Bowland threw just 98 pitches, 63 of them for strikes. He got an amazing 13 ground ball outs and thanked his defense for making no-hitter possible.
Bowlan, who prepped at Bartlett High School, says he once had a no-hitter going into the 7th inning of a game at Memphis. He had a no-no through 5 earlier this season as a pro. Now, he’s part of Wilmington Blue Rocks, and Memphis’ history.
