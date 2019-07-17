Governor to tour flooded areas of West Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is visiting West Tennessee on Wednesday to get a firsthand look at areas affected by the remnants of Hurricane Barry.
After several days of wind and rain, the flooding hit parts of the state. Shelby County avoided major flooding, but other areas not as lucky.
Governor Lee will be in Lauderdale County to meet with those impacted.
Over in Tipton County, heavy rainfall washed out Maple Street in Atoka on Tuesday morning.
In Munford, officials said at least six or seven businesses were left with flood waters inside their buildings.
River gauges on tributaries in Shelby County are at action stage--meaning they are near flood stage, but not at it.
"The Mississippi is well below flood stage so as long as it's able to accept the water from the tributaries, you don't get that back water and so as long as you're not getting back water you're not getting the river flooding, only the flash flooding," Levell Blanchard of Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security said.
Earlier this month, U.S. Congressman David Kustoff and State Senator Ed Jackson toured Lauderdale County, which has been dealing with flooding in their farmland areas before Barry even came through.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.