Hardin County teen indicted for 2018 reckless homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old Hardin County man is charged with reckless homicide in connection with a 2018 shooting.
TBI joined Hardin County deputies in the investigation into the death of Bruce Lee Deloit, 19, July 26, 2018.
According to TBI, Deloit was found dead at the home of Steven Hicks Jr. in Savannah. Investigators determined that three male teens stole firearms from a nearby home and Deloit was shot and killed shortly after returning to Hicks’ house.
TBI says the teens were drinking and using marijuana at the time of the incident.
On Monday, the Hardin County Grand Jury indicted Hicks for reckless homicide. Hicks was a juvenile at the time of the shooting. Now 18, he’s being tried in Hardin County Circuit Court.
Hicks was booked into the Hardin County Jail Wednesday and released on his own recognizance pending his first court appearance July 22.
