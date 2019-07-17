Memphis-based journalist Manuel Duran talks about the 15 months he spent in ICE custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-based journalist who was released from ICE custody last week is speaking Wednesday about his time in detention.
Manuel Duran was one of several people arrested in April 2018 during an immigration rally in Memphis. Disorderly conduct charges were later dropped but ICE agents took Duran into custody as soon as the case was dismissed for a pending deportation order from 2007.
Duran, a Honduran journalist based in Memphis, spent 15 months in detention before being released Thursday. His case was recently reopened by an immigration appeals panel that will reconsider his claim that he is eligible for asylum.
“I feel like I’m reborn,” Duran said moments after his release. “I am happy for this day. It has been a very difficult time but thanks to God, this is the day I waited for. I am grateful for my team, family, and my community for all the help.”
Duran was released after his attorneys with the Southern Poverty Law Center and Adelante Alabama Worker Center sought bound. He was being held at the Etowah County Detention Center in Gadsden, Alabama.
SPLC is holding a news conference with Duran at 10:30 a.m. where he will speak about the 465 days he spent in ICE custody.
