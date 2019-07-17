Mississippi political candidate shoots and kills his estranged wife before killing himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday shots rang out inside the Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp, Mississippi near Holly Springs.
Investigators say the shooter was a well- known figure in the community. Carl Robinson is currently running for a seat in the Mississippi House for District 5.
He is also the owner of the Benton County Commission of Aging Adult Daycare.
Deputies say his target Tuesday morning was his estranged wife Latoya Thompson. “He came in the front door just like any other patient would do and he pulled his pistol out and shot her in the back,” said the owner of the clinic Dr. Kenneth Williams
Williams says he was shocked to learn that one of his newest hires was the one shot inside his clinic. “When I step in to help to do CPR and do a code on her, I was like that's Latoya,” said Williams. Latoya Thompson was hired 2 to 3 months ago as a receptionist.
Despite Williams and other medical staff efforts, Thompson did not survive.
Investigators say Robinson shot through the welcome desk window then jumped over the counter and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “He and his wife were in the process of a divorce. His wife was lying on the floor near his body,” said Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson.
Dickerson says he was told the couple was disputing over the custody of the couple's child. “Yes she has a son and he's just a happy little boy and she was a wonderful, dedicated mother to him,” said Thompson’s cousin Sarita Thompson.
Thompson is asking for prayers for both families and the little boy who lost both his parents Tuesday.
