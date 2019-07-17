MPD looks to recruit more officers amid uptick in murder investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking to hire more officers as the department has already investigated nearly 100 murders this year.
They're hoping to add hundreds of more officers to the force by next year.
Right now, there are almost 2,100 commissioned officers at MPD. At its last meeting, MPD told city council its 2019 goal is to recruit 300 officers, with 2,300 officers on the force by 2020.
In a presentation by MPD at the council meeting, it said there have been 96 murders this year compared to 83 at this time last year. Juvenile crime is also up 68 percent this year.
Officers are also focused on needing more man power on Memphis interstates and highways to cut down the violence we’ve seen this year--so far, there’s been more than 30 shootings on Memphis interstates and highways.
MPD said its focusing on military recruits and hiring more college graduates, and its upped advertising on TV, radio and social media.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.