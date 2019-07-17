MPD says juvenile arrests are up 68%

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis police say arrests of juveniles are up 68 percent over this time last year. Police say the higher numbers are a combination of more juveniles involved in crime and more arrests.
“It’s kind of a quiet neighborhood. There’s been a few break-ins, cars, a few houses but nothing to that extreme.” Dean Franklin and his neighbors saw the police in the east Memphis neighborhood at 10:30 July 8th. Two juveniles, 16 and 15 years old, in a stolen Mercedes are accused of trying to kidnap a woman at gunpoint from her driveway as she took groceries out of her car.
One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, was walking her dog at the time. “In broad daylight. It’s pretty freaky.” The victim managed to get away, neighbors say, when she refused to get in the car. She started screaming as they threatened to shoot her. The teens were caught and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping and the 16 year old also with theft of a car.
Last Thursday a 15-year-old and 12-year-old were in a vehicle handling a firearm when the 15-year-old was shot. The 12 year old was charged with reckless endangerment.
And in March, a father and son were shot by an 11-year-old in their home. The son died. Philip Vongphachanh is the teen’s father. “He was my first born. He changed my life. I just miss him. I’d give anything to have him back.”
The 11-year-old was arrested and charged. He will not be tried as an adult. But Dean Franklin knows what he hopes happens to the 15 and 16 year old who are accused of trying to rob and kidnap the East Memphis woman. “They weren’t out stealing candy. They should be charged as adults.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.