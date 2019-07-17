Rain chances drop, but heat climbs back up

The edge of Barry is making its way out of our area, but a few showers are lingering in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi this morning. There could be a few scattered showers or storms this afternoon, but most of the area will not see rain.
We will see some sunshine today, but it will be mixed with clouds. Even with cloud cover, it will still be a hot and humid day with temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index over 105 in areas along and west of the MS River. A Heat Advisory is in place from 12 pm to 7 pm. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 75.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be more sunny on Thursday and Friday, but it will also be very hot. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be above 105. We will likely have heat advisories through the end of the week. A few pop-up afternoon showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon, but we likely won’t see much rain.
WEEKEND: It will also be mostly dry with only afternoon pop-ups over the weekend. It will remain hot this weekend with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index over 105.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front on Monday and Tuesday will increase rain chances slightly. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but the front will help cool us down. Highs will be in the upper 80s and humidity levels will dip down.
