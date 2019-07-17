Report: No unusual sounds just before small plane crashed

Report: No unusual sounds just before small plane crashed
Small plane crashes on Ole Miss golf course (credit: Jake Thompson)
July 17, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 4:32 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A witness heard no unusual sounds from the engine of a small airplane just before the plane crashed onto a golf course this month in northern Mississippi.

That’s according to a preliminary report issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The 18-year-old pilot, Lake Little of Starkville, died of injuries from the July 6 crash in Oxford.

Family remembers 18-year-old pilot who died in Oxford crash

A fixed-base operator at University-Oxford Airport told investigators that Little sounded "panicked" and didn't finish her sentences as she said she intended to land on a runway. A witness saw the plane approach as a tailwind blew. The plane climbed at a steep angle before it went down.

Little was flying a Cessna 172 registered to the Mississippi Civil Air Patrol. She received a student pilot certificate in August 2017.

NTSB investigating Oxford plane crash that killed 18-year-old pilot