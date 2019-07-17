Ripley man accused of raping young family member

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lauderdale County man is facing multiple charges after a months-long investigation into allegations of the sexual assault of a child.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating the allegations in late September 2018.
According to TBI, agents discovered that 20-year-old Austin Brewer, of Ripley, sexually assaulted a young family member between July and September 2017.
Earlier this month, the Lake County Grand Jury indicted Brewer on two counts of child rape, one count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13 and two counts of incest.
Brewer was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lake County Jail on $75,000 bond.
