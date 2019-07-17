Shelby County Commission considering plan to make $15 minimum wage the law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners are considering a plan to enact a $15 minimum wage ordinance.
The lowest-paid county workers currently make $15 an hour after Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and other county officials agreed to raise their pay last fall.
But that agreement is non-binding. Harris wants to make it the law.
“Because otherwise, we can’t be sure whether future administrations will hold a line and make sure that all of our employees are making at least $15 an hour,” said Harris.
Harris’ proposed ordinance calls for a living wage for all workers, or $15 an hour, whichever is greater. While county commissioners were receptive to Harris’ plan last fall, some had reservations about his new plan in a committee meeting Wednesday.
Commissioner Brandon Morrison said while she appreciated the "spirit" of the ordinance but abstained from voting.
“I just want to say I’m in favor of encouraging the living wage but not for mandating it,” said Morrison.
Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. questioned the need for an ordinance at all, since the commission already supported a resolution.
Ford says he's also concerned about veteran county workers possibly getting paid the same as new hires.
"I say that because I just don't want to do something just to do it, then we have negative consequences, but we had a nice photo-op," said Ford. "That photo-op doesn't mean a thing to me if we are affecting the thousands of employees in a negative light, because we just want to put something out there because it looks good."
Ford also said some election commission workers are getting paid less than $15 an hour right now.
Harris said that's because the election commission, despite its name, is considered a state agency.
The committee gave its support to the proposal.
The full commission takes it up Monday.
