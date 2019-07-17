Single-day tickets for Mempho Music Fest on sale July 31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s Mempho Music Festival single-day tickets go on sale soon.
Planners say the one-day passes for the music festival go on sale starting Wednesday, July 31.
The festival is Oct. 19 and 20 at Shelby Farms Park. Headliners include The Raconteurs, fronted by Jack White, and Grammy award-winning Brandi Carlile.
Weekend passes for the festival are already available on the festival’s website.
The full lineup is as follows:
- The Raconteurs
- Brandi Carlile
- Wu Tang Clan
- The Revivalists
- Margo Price
- lovelytheband
- Valarie June
- PJ Morton
- DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia
- Matt Maeson
- Reignwolf
- Missio
- Lord T & Eloise
- Smith & Thell
- Marcella & Her Lovers
- Mark Edgar Stuart
- Summer Avenue
There will also be a Sun Studio Tribute Sunday afternoon featuring:
- Jerry Phillips
- Jason D. Williams
- Amy LaVere
- David Brookings
- John Paul Keith
- Will Sexton
- Lahna Deering
- Seth Moody
- George Sluppick
- Graham Winchester
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.