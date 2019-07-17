Spieth commits to golf in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another big name committed to the Memphis event on the PGA Tour on Tuesday. Jordan Spieth says he will play here in Memphis next week.
It’ll be his First trip to the Bluff City since 9 years ago when he was 16.
Spieth is an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, and won the 2015 FedExCup Title. That year he also won the Masters and the U.S. Open.
He won the British Open Championship in 2017 for his 3rd major crown, but has yet to win a WGC event. Also committing was Paul Casey, who’s ranked 15th in the world, plus Henrick Stenson and Ian Poulter.
The WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational runs July 24-28 at the TPC at Southwind.
