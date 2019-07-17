The summer steam is back in full force through the weekend

The HEAT ADVISORY is back for counties along the Mississippi River and most of eastern AR. This includes Shelby county and Memphis. The heat index will reach 100-105 in spots. A stray shower or storm will still be possible this afternoon through early evening, but many areas will stay dry most of the day. Clouds will mix with sun at times. It will be warmer with highs around 90.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20% of a shower. Winds: SW 5 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days. It will be hot and steamy with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index from 101-106. Lows will be in the mid 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s only a 20% chance, mainly in northeast Mississippi.
WEEKEND: More hot and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. Look for a little higher coverage of showers or storms Sunday as a front nears from the north. The heat index will be around 105 Saturday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn.
