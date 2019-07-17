THP to unveil new operation to curb interstate violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is set to announce a new operation that aims to drastically drop the amount of gun violence on Memphis' interstates and highways.
There have been more than 30 shootings on those roads this year, with the latest happening less than a week ago.
That one happened while a driver was merging onto I-240 from Perkins Road on Friday night. No one was injured.
But Memphis police, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are stepping up enforcement on those busy roadways.
Wednesday, THP will announce Operation Grizzly Bear 2019, an operation that will target crime, aggressive drivers and violence on Memphis interstates.
Mayor Jim Strickland has asked all police departments to step up patrols on the interstates and highways to curb the trend.
"We need to do more and we have continued to do more every year under our budget constraints, so we will continue more in that regard and we will continue to patrol the interstates more," Strickland said.
THP will give more details on Operation Grizzly Bear at 11 a.m.
