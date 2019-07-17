Tigers picked for third straight AAC Championship appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The balloting is in at American Athletic Conference Media Days in Rhode Island, and it looks like a Memphis-UCF final again in Football.
The media covering the AAC picked the Tigers to win the conference’s West Division for the 3rd straight year, but it’s a close vote. Memphis gets 15 votes to Houston’s 14.
The Cougars feature the return of record-setting quarterback De’Eriq King. Tulane is third, followed by SMU, Navy and Tulsa.
Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell is down with the media’s pick.
“Of course we’d like to win the championship," Norvell said. "It’s always good to be picked to have a chance to do something big, and that’s what our players are working for everyday. We want to win it, but we also want the players to play to the best of their ability.”
UCF is the media’s pick to win the east again, with 19 points. Cincinnati is second, then South Florida, Temple, East Carolina and UConn.
The Media favors the east to win the AAC title with Central Florida getting 15 votes, Cincy 8, and the Tigers with 6.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.