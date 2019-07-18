Attorney General’s Office seeking victims of Covington car dealer

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - If you were a victim of Covington auto dealer McDivitt Motors, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office wants to hear from you.
Owner Marty McDivitt was charged with theft and deceptive business practices in March.
In May, the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission suspended the dealer’s license.
Investigators believe there may be more victims than they are aware of.
If you believe you are a victim, you can talk to investigators July 22-24 at Harris Shelton in Covington.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.