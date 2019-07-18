Bones found in wall at Earnestine and Hazel’s

Earnestine and Hazel’s is a fixture in downtown Memphis on South Main and G.E. Patterson. The building, more than 100 years, old has quite the history, sordid and haunted. Upstairs is where most of that kind of action takes place, with jukeboxes that just turn on for no reason, a piano that plays when no one is playing it. The building started out as a church in 1906, then a sundry, a pharmacy, a jazz club rooms for rent. The story is those rooms were rented by ambitious ladies of the night. One story, a prostitute was either pushed or jumped out of a second floor window. Now she is said to haunt people, but only men.