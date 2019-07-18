Collierville officer returns fire at suspect during chase, wounding him

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville police officer shot a man Thursday morning.
Officials said officers approached a group of people at S Byhalia Road in Collierville on a possible drug deal.
One of those people ran away, leading officers on a chase on foot.
Police said the man fired at officers with a handgun while running. An officer returned fire and hit the suspect.
That man was taken to the hospital.
An officer was checked for minor injuries at the scene but was cleared and placed on administrative leave.
The officer and suspect have not been identified.
