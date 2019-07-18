Dangerous heat expected this afternoon

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 am to 8 pm today. This means that temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity will make it feel like 105-112. The hottest part of the day is between 1 pm and 5 pm, so you should avoid prolonged time outside during this time. It will be partly cloudy today with a few isolated showers possible. Tonight will remain muggy with lows in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 78.
FRIDAY: There will likely be another heat advisory tomorrow as highs climb to the lower 90s and the heat index gets above 105. A few pop-up afternoon showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon, but most us will not see rain.
WEEKEND: It will also be mostly dry with only afternoon pop-ups on Saturday. Without any rain, temperatures will stay in the lower 90s with a heat index over 100. It will remain hot on Sunday, but temperatures will drop slightly due to more cloud cover and a better chance for afternoon and evening scattered rain.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Monday, which will give us a better chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but the front will help cool us down. Highs will be in the upper 80s and humidity levels will dip down. Lows will be in the upper 60s by Tuesday night.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB