Dangerous heat expected this afternoon

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 am to 8 pm today. This means that temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity will make it feel like 105-112. The hottest part of the day is between 1 pm and 5 pm, so you should avoid prolonged time outside during this time. It will be partly cloudy today with a few isolated showers possible. Tonight will remain muggy with lows in the upper 70s.