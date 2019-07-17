Extreme heat gripping the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 77
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 92
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 77
THIS WEEK: More heat is in store for tomorrow with a heat index ranging from 105-112 degrees. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a very slight chance of a stray shower. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Hot and muggy conditions will continue Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower and highs again the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slightly better chance of rain late in the day and evening. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron Childers
WMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
