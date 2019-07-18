Local animal rescue organization asking for help finding missing dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local non-profit organization is asking for help in looking for one of its rescue dogs.
The Streetdog Foundation says Rella went missing Wednesday, July 3 when neighbors were shooting fireworks near her foster home. Since then, volunteers have been searching around the clock for her.
Rella was spotted Tuesday, July 9 in the Sea Isle neighborhood, but there has not been another sighting since.
The group says Rella is a black medium-sized shepherd mix with white markings on her chest and all four paws. They say she is nervous around people and ask that you don’t approach or chase her. Instead, call the emergency number at (901)-201-6903.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.