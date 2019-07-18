Man arrested for kidnapping, robbing man; 2 more suspects sought

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is in jail, accused of robbing and kidnapping a man at gunpoint.
Police said Ladarius Hardy and two others forced a man into the backseat of his own car, then drove to a nearby convenience store to withdraw money from the victim's debit card.
The incident happened last Sunday at the Bent Tree Apartments near the airport. The victim told police he was dropping off a friend there when the three armed men approached him, punched him and pistol-whipped him.
He said a man in the back seat with him threatened to shoot him in the knees so he couldn't run away.
Police released a surveillance photo of the two other suspects.
Eventually the victim was let go after the men crashed his car behind Winchester Elementary.
Two others involved in the crime have not been caught.
