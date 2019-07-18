McIlroy commits to WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One more big name committed to next week’s World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. Rory McIlroy is set to make his first start in the Bluff City since 2012.
McIlroy is a 16-time PGA TOUR winner, including 2016 FedExCup Champion. He’s currently ranked number 3 in the World and has won 2 WGC Events.
Tournament Director Darrell Smith says the Memphis WGC is living up to it’s billing of attracting the nest golfers on the planet.
“We’re super excited.” Smith said. “We announced today Rory McIlroy along with Jason Day and Adam Scott. 47 of the top 50 players in the world are committed to be here in Memphis, come next week for the first playing of the World Golf Championship. Of course, guys have until Friday afternoon to make their plans, and we’re excited to see who else we add to that list.”
Adam Scott is ranked 16th in the World. Jason Day 18th. Tiger Woods and Francisco Molinari are about the only ones left of the world’s top 50 not already committed to Memphis.
Woods is currently across the Atlantic getting ready for the British Open, which starts Thursday. The WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational runs July 24 thru 28 at TPC Southwind.
