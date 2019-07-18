Memphis 901 FC drops rivalry game to Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before Memphis 901 FC took the pitch against rival Nashvilleat AutoZone Park, it was another edition of the pre-game guitar smash. Wednesday night, the guitar was in the hands of Tigers hoops Legend, University of Memphis Basketball Head Coach Penny Hardaway.
The former U of M All-American and NBA All-Pro swung like a Champion and shattered the guitar with one powerful swipe.
Hardaway has been busy working the number one recruiting class in America.
“Things have gone well,” Hardaway said. “We have a young team and it’s gonna be some bumps and bruises but, other than that the energy, the attention to detail, being together and sacrificing for one another, that’s what we’re loving right now.” Hardaway and the Tigers are heading to the Bahamas for more workouts and games next month.
There’s no beach time for 901 FC, just hard work on the pitch in a revenge battle against the boys from Music City. Nashville FC beat Memphis up I-40 back in April, 2-1.
901 brought out the special green unis at AutoZone Park looking for a little luck. It looks like they got some in the 8th minute when Cam Metzger knocks a shot into the box. Adam Najem fights to score it, and the ball is deflected to Brandon Allen right in front of the net.
The former Nashville S.C. star punches it in for an apparent goal...but the refs say he’s offside.
901 head coach, a visibly upset Tim Mulqueen, plead his case with the ref to no avail. Nashville comes back in the 42nd minute with a free kick and S.C. capitalize. Jimmy Ockford scores off the setup from Lebo Metolo.
Nashville goes on to win again and move up to 6th in the USL East with a final score of 2-0.
901 FC, now 3-9-5, next stays home to host New York Red Bulls 2 on Saturday night at AutoZone Park. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
