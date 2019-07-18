More Dangerous Heat in the First Alert Forecast

NEXT WEEK: Finally, the Mid-South will get a much needed break from the heat. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the area Monday along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.