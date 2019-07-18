More Dangerous Heat in the First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5-10 LOW: 79
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 93
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 78
THE WEEKEND: Hot and muggy weather will remain in the Mid-South this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Rain chances increase slightly Sunday, but the day will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK: Finally, the Mid-South will get a much needed break from the heat. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the area Monday along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
