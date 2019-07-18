More dangerous heat this afternoon and evening

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for Memphis and all of Shelby county along with the far eastern counties of northeast AR. The heat index will rise to 110 or higher in these areas. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of the Mid-South with the heat index between 105-109. A stray shower or storm will still be possible this afternoon through early evening, but many areas will stay dry most of the day. Clouds will mix with sun at times. Actual highs will bein the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Winds: SW 5 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds. It will be hot and steamy with highs in the lower 90s and the heat index from 103-110. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s only a 20% chance, mainly in northeast Mississippi.
WEEKEND: More hot and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. Look for a little higher coverage of showers or storms Sunday as a front nears from the north. The heat index will be around 105 Saturday.
NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms are likely on Monday as the front moves through the Mid-South. Expect a drop in temperatures and humidity by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. It looks sunny and dry from Wednesday through Friday of next week. The forecast for the start of the Fedex St. Jude Invitational looks great with below below average temperatures and dry weather.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)
