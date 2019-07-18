More dangerous heat this afternoon and evening

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect for Memphis and all of Shelby county along with the far eastern counties of northeast AR. The heat index will rise to 110 or higher in these areas. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of the Mid-South with the heat index between 105-109. A stray shower or storm will still be possible this afternoon through early evening, but many areas will stay dry most of the day. Clouds will mix with sun at times. Actual highs will bein the low 90s.