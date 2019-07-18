SCSO warns residents about porch pirates following Amazon Prime Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After finding all your steals on Amazon Prime Day, you might want to make sure they aren’t stolen from you.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that porch pirates will be on the lookout for packages.
“We have had considerably more reports come in over the last few days, not only of Amazon deliveries but U.S. Mail deliveries, FedEx and UPS," said Sgt. Bret Simonsen, SCSO General Investigative Bureau.
He said deputies have increased their patrol in neighborhoods to watch for these porch pirates who are hoping to steal any packages.
“They do look for cars cruising the neighborhoods and we’ll stop them and check to see if there might be packages not addressed to them in the vehicles,” said Simonsen.
There are a number of things you can do to protect your new purchases from these thieves.
Sgt. Simonsen recommends putting something on your porch to hide any deliveries from plain sight.
“Put possibly a potted plant or something where the delivery people can put the packages behind to hide them from the street,” said Simonsen.
He also recommends getting a security camera to let crooks know they're being watched.
“Even a sign that says ‘video recording in process,’ -- something as simple as that that will make them go to the next residence,” said Simonsen.
If you are still concerned, it's best to have the package shipped to a job or friend's house where you know someone will be there.
Sgt. Simonsen said these are precautions that should be made all year-round to prevent anything from being stolen.
