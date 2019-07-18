Stepfather indicted in 6-year-old boy’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son.
A grand jury indicted 38-year-old Donald Rich on murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect on Wednesday.
In September 2018, police were called to an apartment in the 4200 block of Pinehollow near Millbranch and Raines where they found the boy in an ambulance. He was unresponsive and had multiple injuries.
The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say during an initial investigation Rich told them the boy started throwing up then became unresponsive.
Hospital staff noted the child had both fresh wounds and some which had healed. They say they were consistent with being hit by an extension cord.
Later, police said Rich admitted to hitting the boy with a cord and also a belt.
The boy’s death was ruled a homicide due to blunt-force trauma, with an extensive history of physical abuse and injuries in various stages of healing.
Rich is being held on $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.