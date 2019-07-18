Top rushers on preseason Doak Walker list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another watch list for Memphis Tigers top Rusher Patrick Taylor, Jr.
Taylor is on the Doak Walker List for the country’s best running back.
Taylor rushed for more than 1,100 yards last season with 16 touchdowns on the ground, two more via pass reception. The is the third preseason watch list for Taylor, who has also named to the Maxwell Award and Allstate Good Works team lists.
Ole Miss Running Back Scottie Phillips is also up for both the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards. Phillips rushed for 923 yards last season with 12 TDs and a 6.1 yards per carry average.
Memphis and Ole Miss meet in the college football season opener Saturday, August, 31, at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.
