Conway Cares: Grandmother receives new A/C system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four years is a long time to live without air conditioning in the city of Memphis.
Ceiling fans, fans on tables, putting off cooking until later in the day.
Those are a few ways Beatrice Armstrong says she gets by in a house with no A/C.
Armstrong’s grandchildren stay with her every weekday. She says they get through by the grace of God.
She says she's excited about the idea of cooler days ahead, thanks to the free air conditioner she's getting through the Conway Cares initiative.
"Oh the grace of God and all the support, I am so grateful for. It just lets you know there are still good people, you know, they care about you,” said Armstrong.
Do you know someone in need of a new heating and cooling system? Click here to nominate them for the Conway Cares Initiative!
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.