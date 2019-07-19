Former Tigers set to play in ‘The Basketball Tournament’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s one thing to get the band back together, and another when the prize is $2 million! That’s what’s up for grabs in “The Basketball Tournament.”
That’s why a group of former Memphis Tigers are getting back together to see if they can make the magic happen. Familiar names off former top Tigers teams, like 7-footer Earl Barron, deadeye shooter Chris Crawford, McDonald’s All-American Adonis Thomas, Will Coleman, Jeremy Hunt, and Shawn Taggert.
It’s a star studded lineup that hopes to be the last squad standing in the 23 team event. This is the 6th year of the tournament.
“That $2 Million, they’ve been having a team get close every year," Adonis Thomas said. "A team that’s won it 3 years in a row. So, it’ll be great for us to have home court advantage starting off. And hopefully, we can do something with that.”
“I mean I think a lot of us can use that (money)," Will Coleman said. "I think, when you add it up or divide it up it’s like $110, $120 thousand, something like that. It’s a lot of money. It’s life-changing.”
The oldest of the bunch, Earl Barron, who spent 8 years in the NBA, likes the money aspect, but something else, too.
“It’s like a real college tournament format," Barron said. "One and done. They have some good teams out here. But we’re a good team as well.”
The Memphis Regional of “The Basketball Tournament” runs Friday through Sunday at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Team Bluff City’s First Game is Friday night at 6:40 p.m.
