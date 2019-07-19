5 Great Things: Teen returns woman’s missing purse, Collierville man earns national recognition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we put an end to the week of excessive heat, let’s look back at five great things that happened across the Mid-South.
A Collierville High School student who found a lost wallet with $1,300 inside was rewarded for doing the right thing. The owner of the wallet returned to the teen's family restaurant on Kirby Parkway after realizing it was missing and the teen was waiting to return it to the owner.
A police officer in Oxford, Mississippi received honors for saving a life. Officer Coney was given the department's Life Saving Award for performing CPR on a patient who was not breathing.
Young Actors Guild is bringing new life to an old fire station and giving children a permanent place to refine their talents. The arts center for children in Orange Mound will open in 2021.
2018 was a record-setting year for Memphis tourism. Close to 12 million people visited the Bluff City last year and a big draw was changes to Mud Island. Anywhere between 300 and 400 people visit the park during the week.
A Collierville man got national recognition as a catalyst for change in public education. David Pickler is being honored for his charitable work with the American Public Education Foundation.
