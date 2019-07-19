Jury finds man guilty of 2016 carjacking and robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A criminal court jury convicted a 25-year-old-man in a 2016 carjacking and robbery case Friday.
Derious Grandberry was convicted of carjacking, aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony for his alleged involvement in an incident near Frayser Boulevard and Steele Street in Memphis.
According to a press release by the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office, Grandberry and another man armed with a gun approached a 38-year-old Frayser man pulling into his driveway Sept. 14, 2016.
The release said Grandberry and the other man stole $250 from the victim before driving off in his sport utility vehicle.
According to the district attorney general’s office, police found the SUV about two hours later six miles away and found Grandberry’s fingerprints on the vehicle. The second suspect was never identified.
Grandberry will remain in custody until sentencing next month.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.