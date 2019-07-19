A look at the Lorenzen Wright murder case 9 years after his death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been nine years since the murder of former University of Memphis Tiger and Memphis Grizzly Lorenzen Wright.
This year the wheels of justice are turning fast for the accused killers as Wright’s murder trial starts in less than two months.
Wright disappeared after a cryptic 911 call on July 19, 2010. His ex-wife, Sherra Wright, was the last person to see him.
She gave media interviews with conflicting statements about the moments leading up to his disappearance.
On July 28, 10 days after Wright’s disappearance, his body was found in the woods in Memphis’ outskirts.
The autopsy revealed Wright was shot five times, execution-style. The case went cold for seven years.
In November 2017, there was a huge break after investigators found a gun in a lake in Walnut, Mississippi believed to be used to kill Wright.
Shortly after, in December of 2017, police arrested Billy Ray Turner at a Collierville Express Mart, and charged him with first degree murder in Lorenzen Wright’s death.
Then came the news that grabbed headlines across the country. Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, was also arrested and charged with first degree murder.
She was initially going to be represented by Blake Ballin and Steve Farese, Jr., known as the Dream Team 2, after their fathers. However, the duo asked to be removed citing their deteriorating relationship with Sherra.
She was later given a new court-appointed attorney.
“We need to get this over with," said Lorenzen Wright’s mother Deborah Marion, in 2018.
Fast forward to 2019, a trial date has been set and the family is one step closer to getting answers.
Both Sherra Wright and her co-defendant Billy Ray Turner will face a judge in Shelby County on September 16.
There will be a vigil for Lorenzen Wright this Sunday at 6:30 pm at the FedEx forum
