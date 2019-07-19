Major filming projects kick off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a historic week for Memphis as the filming of two big projects kick off simultaneously highlighting the best of the Bluff City.
Filming for Hallmark's second installment of Christmas at Graceland began Thursday and the shooting of Bluff City Law starts Saturday.
Thanks to $4.25 million in incentives, the show is filming right here in its namesake city. Before the director calls action, you can already see signs of the production around Memphis.
The legal drama stars Jimmy Smits as an elite civil rights attorney who works closely with his daughter Caitlin McGee.
Filming of the first season is expected to last through October.
Just down the road from “Strait & Associates” temporary law office is another well-known spot highlighted in movies and TV shows for decades.
“We definitely have people coming in for our southern style dishes that we do during the day. We do liver and onions, chicken and dumplings so a lot of southern style food that feeds the soul,” said Kelcie Zepatos, with The Arcade Restaurant.
Often cast and crew looking for a taste of Memphis find themselves in a booth at the historic Arcade Restaurant. Photos by the cash register showcase just a few who’ve popped by for a bite.
“There have been a few instances where we thought someone was someone and they would tell us it wasn’t and then we did find out it was someone really famous,” said Zepatos.
Most recently it was Memphis’s own Justin Timberlake.
A table is already set for any time Jimmy Smits gets hungry.
“Come get some sweet potato pancakes we’ve got you covered,” said Zepatos.
Bluff City Law premieres September 23rd and will air Monday nights at 9 after “The Voice.”.
