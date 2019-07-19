Man accused of killing 3 in house fire due in court Friday

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, her son and one other person is due back in court Friday.
The bodies of Kendrick Jones, Chassidy Brown and Josiah Brown were found inside a burning home on April 15 in Earle, Arkansas.
Ezekiel Lindsey was arrested two months later and had his initial court appearance in June.
A medical examiner said both adults killed in the fire had gunshot wounds, but that Chassidy Brown and her 5-year-old son Josiah both died in the fire.
Lindsey is facing three capital murder charges in Crittenden County.
