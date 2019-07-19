Man mauled to death by dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was mauled to death by dogs early Thursday morning, Memphis Police said.
Officers responded to a dog call at East Belle Haven and Meadowbrook around 2 a.m.
They found a 40-year-old man near the intersection with lacerations over his body.
According to police, multiple aggressive dogs were located across the street.
Officers were told that those dogs were responsible for the attack.
The victim was taken to Regional One Health where he later died from his injuries.
Memphis Animal Services recovered five dogs.
This is an ongoing investigation.
