Man rams wrong car on purpose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A case of mistaken identity could have ended much worse on a busy Memphis road.
Police say a suspect who was angry about being robbed, rammed an innocent driver with his car.
“You see in a movie where the person is driving along and a car just rams into him. That’s exactly what happened," said Jonathon Mischler, victim.
Jonathon Mischler was stopped at a red light at Houston Levee and Highway 64 Wednesday, on the way to get his oil changed, when it happened.
He said the man told him he did it on purpose.
“He jumps out of the car and he’s like, ‘I hit you because I thought you just robbed me,’” said Jonathon.
An incredulous Mischler says the man told him he was driving the same kind of car, a black Chevy Malibu, as the men who robbed him of $800.
“He said I went to this apartment complex, Houston Levee Apartments, to buy drugs. Some friend of his gave him this contact," said Jonathon.
According to a police report, Stephen Hopper admittted he hit Mischler on purpose after he said drug dealers robbed him.
He told police his contact gave him an address so he could purchase a quarter pound of marijuana. They wanted $850. He only had $800.
Then Hopper said three armed men pulled out guns and robbed him and told him to get out of their car.
Ashley Mischler remembers the call from her husband.
“I was mad. I was frustrated and infuriated, worried concerned," said Ashley.
She was grateful for one thing.
“I was to thankful my husband was okay. I was so thankful," said Ashley.
The couple fosters cats and owns a few. They hadn’t had the car long. Stephen Hopper didn’t have insurance.
Jonathan Mischler says he is sore and is waiting for the results of his medical tests.
“It was a lunatic thing period. i haven’t been able to wrap my head around the fact I was just literally driving down the street," said Jonathon.
Stephen Hopper is charged with aggravated assault.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.