Mayor calls sheriff’s lawsuit against county a ‘scare tactic’

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
July 19, 2019

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of Hardeman County fired back at the sheriff suing the county over funds.

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen said he was forced to sue the county after his budget was cut by $300,000 in the last two years.

Doolen said patrol cars are broken down and the department is dangerously understaffed.

Mayor Jimmy Sain released a statement that reads:

“In response to Attorney Herron’s release and news interview concerning the Hardeman County Sheriff’s suit against the County, let me say that I am disappointed and it is a shame for an attorney to use the old scare tactic of falsifying and twisting information to persuade citizens to buy in to his side of a political matter. This is the second time in three years the Sheriff has filed a suit against the County he serves, with the first one being dismissed prior to court date. Every statement reported is false and Hardeman County looks forward to defending the citizens in a court of law.”
Mayor Jimmy Sain

Doolen’s attorney Roy Herron said his client’s hands are tied and he was forced to file the lawsuit. He said the people of Hardeman County deserve an adequately funded and staffed sheriff’s department.

