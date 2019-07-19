Mayor calls sheriff’s lawsuit against county a ‘scare tactic’

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of Hardeman County fired back at the sheriff suing the county over funds.
Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen said he was forced to sue the county after his budget was cut by $300,000 in the last two years.
Doolen said patrol cars are broken down and the department is dangerously understaffed.
Mayor Jimmy Sain released a statement that reads:
Doolen’s attorney Roy Herron said his client’s hands are tied and he was forced to file the lawsuit. He said the people of Hardeman County deserve an adequately funded and staffed sheriff’s department.
