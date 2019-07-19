Mayor calls sheriff’s lawsuit against county a ‘scare tactic’

“In response to Attorney Herron’s release and news interview concerning the Hardeman County Sheriff’s suit against the County, let me say that I am disappointed and it is a shame for an attorney to use the old scare tactic of falsifying and twisting information to persuade citizens to buy in to his side of a political matter. This is the second time in three years the Sheriff has filed a suit against the County he serves, with the first one being dismissed prior to court date. Every statement reported is false and Hardeman County looks forward to defending the citizens in a court of law.”

Mayor Jimmy Sain