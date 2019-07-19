Memphis receiver up for national award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis receiver Damonte Coxie is set to have a big year for Memphis.
The junior from Louisiana was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the nation’s top college football pass catcher.
Coxie caught 72 passes for more than 1,100 yards last season. Seven went for touchdowns. He’s caught passes in 19 straight games going into this season.
The 6′4″ Coxie is the 3rd Tiger named to a national watch list this season, along with running back Patrick Taylor, and linebacker Bryce Huff.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.